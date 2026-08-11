Author Talk: Coach Chris Bennett from Nike

From Nike Running’s Global Head Coach comes a bold, welcoming book for runners, non-runners and everyone in between. Rooted in the coaching philosophy that has helped millions take their first steps forward, it’s about finding the courage to cross the starting lines in your life. A competitive runner from New Jersey, Bennett ran at UNC-Chapel Hill before coaching future Olympians at the post-collegiate level. He is the host of a popular running podcast and has been Nike’s Global Running Head Coach since 2014. Presented in partnership with CT Run Co. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

