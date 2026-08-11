Author Talk: Beena Kamlani, The English Problem
Author Talk: Beena Kamlani, The English Problem
A young Indian man is tapped to help his country’s fight for freedom—but his heart engages him in a different war. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, this is the first novel from Pushcart Prize-winning fiction writer Kamlani. This program is co-sponsored with Ekta Community Center. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org