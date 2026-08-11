Author Talk: Beena Kamlani, The English Problem

A young Indian man is tapped to help his country’s fight for freedom—but his heart engages him in a different war. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, this is the first novel from Pushcart Prize-winning fiction writer Kamlani. This program is co-sponsored with Ekta Community Center. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.