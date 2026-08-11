Author Talk: Barb Jennes, In the Time of Sonic Booms

Five years in the writing, In the Time of Sonic Booms from Ridgefield Poet Laureate Emerita Barb Fulton Jennes is a collection of poems evoking an upbringing in "a podunk town east of Albany" in the Fifties and Sixties. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.