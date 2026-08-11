Author Talk: Barb Jennes, In the Time of Sonic Booms
Author Talk: Barb Jennes, In the Time of Sonic Booms
Five years in the writing, In the Time of Sonic Booms from Ridgefield Poet Laureate Emerita Barb Fulton Jennes is a collection of poems evoking an upbringing in "a podunk town east of Albany" in the Fifties and Sixties. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org