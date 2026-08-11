Author Mike McIntire: Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence
Author Mike McIntire: Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence
Three-time Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times journalist Mike McIntire delivers the definitive story of the forces that shape gun culture and the American way of violence. A work of deep, revelatory investigative reporting, powerful storytelling and incisive analysis. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org