© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Mike McIntire: Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence

Author Mike McIntire: Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence

Three-time Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times journalist Mike McIntire delivers the definitive story of the forces that shape gun culture and the American way of violence. A work of deep, revelatory investigative reporting, powerful storytelling and incisive analysis. Books on the Common will have copies available for sale and signing. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org