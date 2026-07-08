Author Event: Jennifer O'Brien and "The Summer I Found You"

On Tuesday, July 21, from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Registration required.

A recently divorced single mom returns to her family’s fixer-upper beach house and finds romance amidst the heartbreak—and truths buried under generations of lies—in this summertime romance, perfect for fans of The Beach House and Nora Goes Off Script. When Dahlia Newberry escapes her terrible marriage and returns to Long Island’s North Fork to put her family’s beach house on the market, she discovers the property has fallen into disrepair, and she has no idea how she’ll get it from fixer to fabulous in a month’s time. Jennifer O’Brien is the founder of the popular design site City Farmhouse. After her dream of buying a fixer-upper fell through, she wrote about one instead. She lives on Long Island with her husband, two boys, and fur baby.

Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/author-event-jennifer-obrien-summer-i-found-you-77655