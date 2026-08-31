Auditions for 'Tis Worth Remembering

The Clan na Gael Players in Fairfield will hold auditions for their fall production, an original play written by Peggy O'Leary titled 'Tis Worth Remembering, on September 12 and 13 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

Performances will be Thursday, November 19 through Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Gaelic American Club.

Actors from ages 6 to 80 are welcome to audition for a variety of roles. You do not need to be a member of the Gaelic American Club to audition.

For more information, contact director and author Peggy O'Leary at opeggyo812@gmail.com.