Artist-Led Tour | Sanford Biggers: Drift

With Artist Sanford Biggers, Open to All

August 16, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Free for Members | Free for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $25 Guests of Member | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

Join artist Sanford Biggers for a tour of Sanford Biggers: Drift, and experience the exhibition before it closes on September 13.

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition

Sanford Biggers: Drift presents the acclaimed artist’s first major solo museum exhibition on the East End of Long Island, featuring new textile works, prints, indoor and outdoor sculptures, and site-specific installations. Biggers (b. 1970, Los Angeles, CA) draws on a diverse range of influences, from Buddhism and Los Angeles graffiti culture to Gee’s Bend quilts and his own collection of African sculpture. Running throughout the exhibition is the cloud motif, a symbol that has engaged the artist for decades. Beginning with Biggers’ monumental ceiling installation Unsui (Cloud Forest) (2025); the exhibition traces the cloud theme through his Codex series—sculptures and paintings made from repurposed antique quilts; a floor-based sand installation inspired by prayer rugs, breakdance floors, and Japanese Buddhist mandalas; and Mirror, a marble sculpture from his ongoing Chimera series, which blends elements of African masks and Greco-Roman statuary.