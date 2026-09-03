ARTalk: Randolph Caldecott: The Man Who Could Not Stop Drawing, with Leonard Marcus

This illustrated talk introduces the sly, iconoclastic Victorian whose kinetic drawing style and keen feeling for life culminated in the invention of an art form the world has come to embrace: the children’s picture book.

Historian Leonard Marcus is the author of more than 25 books about children's books and the people who create them. Leonard is a frequent contributor to the New York Times Book Review, a founding trustee of the Eric Carle Museum and the curator of exhibitions at the New York Public Library, National Building Museum and Norman Rockwell Museum.

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