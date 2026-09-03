ARTalk: Life and Libation in the Time of Ancient Rome, with Sheila Herzog

Sheila Herzog, art collector and Metropolitan Museum of Art registrar, will give an enlightening, engaging lecture that takes the audience back to a day in Ancient Rome. The program will cover many aspects of Roman life, including the importance of wine, ritual and travel.

Participate in viewing and touching real ancient artifacts from Rome and Greece, provided by the Metropolitan Museum. After the lecture, enjoy a comparative wine tasting that compares wines from ancient Rome with those of today. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.