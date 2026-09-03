ARTalk: Life and Libation in the Time of Ancient Rome, with Sheila Herzog
ARTalk: Life and Libation in the Time of Ancient Rome, with Sheila Herzog
Sheila Herzog, art collector and Metropolitan Museum of Art registrar, will give an enlightening, engaging lecture that takes the audience back to a day in Ancient Rome. The program will cover many aspects of Roman life, including the importance of wine, ritual and travel.
Participate in viewing and touching real ancient artifacts from Rome and Greece, provided by the Metropolitan Museum. After the lecture, enjoy a comparative wine tasting that compares wines from ancient Rome with those of today. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org