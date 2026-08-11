ARTalk: A Brief History of Art Making in Connecticut, with Cybele Maylone

Despite being home to some of the titans of American art history, Connecticut's role as a haven for art and artists is often dwarfed by the prominence of its neighbors to the North and South. On the occasion of the Museum's exhibition, The Aldrich Decennial: I am what is around me, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum's Executive Director Cybele Maylone will discuss the rich history of art-making in Connecticut and the vibrancy that exists in the state today. Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.