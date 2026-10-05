Art of the Guitar: Kaki King
Art of the Guitar: Kaki King
Dubbed a "a genre unto herself" by Rolling Stone, Brooklyn, NY-based Kaki King has proven to be just that. Her career has taken her all over the world, sharing stages with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, contributing music to award-winning films, and performing at international events such as the London Jazz Festival.
The Chester Meeting House
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
AcousticMusic.org
8607671815
info@acousticmusic.org
Artist Group Info
Kaki King
The Chester Meeting House
4 Liberty StChester, Connecticut 06412
203-458-8383
evan@acousticmusic.org