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Art in Focus: David Roberts, The Hypostyle Hall

Art in Focus: David Roberts, The Hypostyle Hall

Join an engaging, informal gallery conversation focused on a single artwork on view in "Hieroglyphs to Hype"!

Fairfield University Art Museum - Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/sven-nyholm-the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence#about_stream

Artist Group Info

David Roberts
Fairfield University Art Museum - Bellarmine Hall, Bellarmine Hall Galleries
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu
https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/