Art + Ale Oktoberfest brings Oktoberfest, art, live entertainment and local shopping together for a one-of-a-kind fall festival at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore, NY.

Taking place Saturday, October 3, 2026, this free Long Island Oktoberfest celebration features authentic German-inspired food and beer, live music, live art, interactive art experiences, chalk art, a large artisan marketplace, a Stein Holding Competition, Best Dressed Oktoberfest Contest and more.

Shop a curated marketplace filled with local artists, makers and handcrafted vendors offering unique artwork, handmade goods, gifts, specialty products and seasonal finds. Throughout the festival, guests can watch artists create live, explore interactive art experiences and enjoy an afternoon built around creativity, shopping and Oktoberfest traditions.

Come hungry and ready to celebrate! Enjoy German-inspired food, pretzels and craft beer from Great South Bay Brewery while live music and entertainment bring the Oktoberfest atmosphere to Bay Shore.

EVENT DETAILS

🍺 Art + Ale Oktoberfest

📅 Saturday, October 3, 2026

⏰ 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 Great South Bay Brewery

📍 25 Drexel Drive, Bay Shore, NY 11706

🎟️ FREE Admission

☀️ Indoor + Outdoor Event

Whether you’re looking for an Oktoberfest on Long Island, a fall festival in Suffolk County, artisan markets, local shopping, live music, things to do in Bay Shore, or a fun October event with friends and family, Art + Ale Oktoberfest brings it all together at Great South Bay Brewery.

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES & FREE TICKETS

Grab your free tickets below:

Interested in participating as a vendor? Artists, makers and handcrafted businesses can find vendor information and available opportunities here:

https://www.merrymarketandco.com/upcoming-events/art-ale-oktoberfest-2026