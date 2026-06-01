Art Adventures: Red, White, & Blue Adornment

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 9–11am and 1–3pm

In conjunction with the Greenwich Community 5K & Fun Mile, join us for a festive, hands-on craft where participants can create their own red, white, and blue adornments.

Art Adventures is a drop-in program designed for children ages 4 and up and their families. This program is free with general admission, and no advanced registration is required. Join us in the Cohen Education Wing.