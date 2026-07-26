Anthem Reggae Band - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | SATURDAY, AUG 1 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via tickets button below! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

Come and vibe! Anthem Band’s live shows span roots to dance hall and feature their own original and diverse sound.

Performing on shows with Third World, Yellow Man, Jimmy Cliff, Big Mountain, The Wailers, Burning Spear, Black Uhuru, The Neville Bros, The Temptations, Freddy Jackson, George Benson, The Isley Brothers, Maxi Priest, Buju Banton, Capleton, John Holt, Ken Booth, Dennis Brown, Super Cat, Gyptian and many more, Anthem has toured the world - including Korea, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, Bermuda, Canada, St. Croix, and beyond. Anthem has appeared with Sister Carol on the Conan O’Brien show; and played at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington DC for the NBA All Star Game after party.

Founder and talented songwriter, Courtney “Coozie” Mellers, leads the band. Coozie has played bass, rhythm guitar, keyboards and on albums for some of the founders of Reggae music such as Lee Scratch Perry, Sugar Minott, Horace Andy, Max Romeo, and Denroy Morgan.

Carey Mellers (nephew of Coozie) brought his considerable talents on vocals, guitar, bass and piano to Anthem and has helped to write and produce many of Anthem's popular tunes. Carey was one of the semi finalists on MTV's “Making of the Band”. He has a song on the Showtime series “Soul Food".

Burnie Terrell is Anthem's drummer and the steady heart beat of the band. Burnie started playing music at the age of thirteen. He also plays keys and is a talented songwriter. As a drummer, he's backed some of Jamaica’s top artists such as Luciano, Mykal Rose, Johnny Osbourne and many more.

Sherwin Perryman is on keyboards. He’s one of New York’s finest musicians and has toured the world with established artists. His production skills adds to the incredible original music coming out of the Anthem stable.

Kali Walè Bey is a Roots Reggae Bassist and recording artist with over 25 years of experience. He’s known for his deep sticky groove and spiritually grounded sound. He’s the newest member of the Anthem Reggae Band!

Rob Ellington - aka “Mr. Excitement!” - has been performing since the age of 11. He won an amateur contest at the Apollo Theatre and toured with Blue Magic and others.

The Levitt Pavilion 2026 Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

Support free access to the arts! Get your 2026 Membership now! Members also enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the season!*

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

August 01, 2026 | 7:30 pm