Annual Summer Kickoff Concert with the Southbound Band

ANNUAL SUMMER KICKOFF CONCERT WITH SOUTHBOUND BAND: On Wednesday, July 1, at 5 p.m., join us on Cutchogue Village Green for our annual concert kicking off the start of summer. This year will feature Long Island’s famous Southbound Band, and they'll be performing well-known and favorite country and classic rock hits. Come early at 5:00 p.m. for free line dancing lessons or to just watch the revelry. The concert itself will begin at 6:00 p.m. Please bring your own chair and refreshments. Reservation is required, and a to-be-determined rain date will be sent to registrants via email should weather conflict with the concert.

Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-summer-kickoff-concert-southbound-outdoor-concert-village-green-73516?page=1