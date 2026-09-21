Annual Student Forum | Philip I. Eliasoph Open VISIONS Forum Molly Jong-Fast and Guy Benson “Midterm Forecast for America 250: Does the Pendulum Swing?”

Molly Jong-Fast is an American journalist, novelist, and political commentator. She hosts the Fast Politics podcast and wrote How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir.

Guy Benson is the political editor of Townhall.com, an American columnist, commentator, and political pundit. He contributes to Fox News and hosts a conservative talk show on Fox News Radio, and previously for NPR.

With the well-informed and highly respected voices of Jong-Fast and Benson leading the way, a lively political conversation—only two weeks before Election Day ‘26—is anticipated. This timely conversation promises to provide audience members with invaluable perspectives on the potential election outcomes and broader implications for the future of American politics.