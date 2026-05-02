Saturday, May 9, 2:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for an extraordinary display of talent with Cellist James Baik and Pianist Zhu Wang. Both James Baik and Zhu Wang were awarded First Prize Winners of the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions in New York City. James Baik in 2023 and Zhu Wang in 2020. We are extremely excited to have these two exceptional performers for one special concert. A meet-the-performers reception will be held immediately following the performance in the art gallery. This concert is arranged by Young Concert Artists, and sponsored by the Carole Donlin Charitable Foundation.

Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-spring-concert-69820