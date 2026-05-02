Annual Spring Concert
Annual Spring Concert
Saturday, May 9, 2:00 pm.
Registration required.
Join us for an extraordinary display of talent with Cellist James Baik and Pianist Zhu Wang. Both James Baik and Zhu Wang were awarded First Prize Winners of the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions in New York City. James Baik in 2023 and Zhu Wang in 2020. We are extremely excited to have these two exceptional performers for one special concert. A meet-the-performers reception will be held immediately following the performance in the art gallery. This concert is arranged by Young Concert Artists, and sponsored by the Carole Donlin Charitable Foundation.
Register here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-spring-concert-69820
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main RoadCutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org