Held on Sunday, Dec, 6, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Registration required.

Celebrate the season with the House of the Red Hart Singers, an eight-member vocal ensemble performing beloved holiday favorites a cappella. Enjoy the warmth of their harmonies and join us for a festive holiday reception in the gallery immediately following the concert. This event is sponsored by the generosity of Ray Nofi.

Register for the program here: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-holiday-concert-house-red-hart-singers-69931

