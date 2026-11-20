Annual Holiday Concert: House of the Red Hart Singers
Annual Holiday Concert: House of the Red Hart Singers
Held on Sunday, Dec, 6, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
Registration required.
Celebrate the season with the House of the Red Hart Singers, an eight-member vocal ensemble performing beloved holiday favorites a cappella. Enjoy the warmth of their harmonies and join us for a festive holiday reception in the gallery immediately following the concert. This event is sponsored by the generosity of Ray Nofi.
Register for the program here: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-holiday-concert-house-red-hart-singers-69931
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main RoadCutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org