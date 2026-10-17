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Annual Fall Concert, featuring Trio Azura

Annual Fall Concert, featuring Trio Azura

On Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for an extraordinary performance with Trio Azura. This masterful trio is quickly emerging as one of today's most promising young ensembles. Trio Azura won the 2025 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions and was appointed YCA Jacobs Fellows, becoming the organization’s first Ensemble-in-Residence. The art gallery will host a meet-the-artists reception immediately following the concert. This concert is sponsored by the Carol Donlin Charitable Foundation.

Register for the program here: https://cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/annual-fall-concert-69926

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main Road
Cutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org