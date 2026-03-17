Anne Spencer Poetry, Film & Lite Bites

Hear the works of Anne Spencer spoken by poet Laureates Kimiko Hahn & Chip Williford followed by the documentary, Earth I Thank You.

The Landcraft Garden Foundation, The Garden Conservancy and Suffolk County Dept. of Economic Development and Planning are proud to present an evening celebrating the life and work of Anne Spencer, an African-American Virginia-based Harlem-Renaissance poet, civil rights activist, and gardener (1882-1975) whose accomplishments are the focus of The Garden Conservancy’s recent documentary, “Earth I Thank You: The Garden and Legacy of Anne Spencer” (2026). James Brayton-Hall, the Garden Conservancy's president and CEO, will introduce both the film, New York State Poet Laureate Kimiko Hahn and Suffolk County Poet Laureate Chip Williford, each of whom will read select pieces from Anne Spencer’s body of work. Readings will be followed by an open-air viewing of the documentary in the Garden. The evenings' mission being to connect people of different backgrounds and artistic experiences together to engage in thoughtful conversation about the meaning and influence of Ms. Spencer’s work in an environment (a garden) like the one that inspired her. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Lite bites and wine to be served.