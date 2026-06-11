Angel Blue in Recital with Bryan Wagorn

Presented by the Metropolitan Opera & Guild Hall

Grammy Award–winning soprano Angel Blue, one of today’s most celebrated operatic voices, brings her radiant tone and compelling artistry to an intimate recital experience.

A leading presence at the Metropolitan Opera since her debut as Mimì in La bohème, Blue has appeared in major productions including Porgy and Bess, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, and La traviata, and recently starred in the title role of Verdi’s Aida in the company’s first new production of the work in decades.

In this special co-presentation by the Metropolitan Opera and Guild Hall, Blue continues the distinguished tradition of Met recital appearances, offering audiences a rare opportunity to hear her in a more personal and expressive setting.

Bryan Wagorn, Collaborative Pianist

Repertoire to be announced.