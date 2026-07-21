ANDY FRASCO & THE UN + THE KITCHEN DWELLERS WSG MAGOO

Andy Frasco & The U.N. have long been the high-flying DIY renegades of the touring scene known and loved for their one-of-a-kind onstage audacity and kaleidoscopic musical fusion - a wildly eclectic approach navigating funk, jazz, surf rock, blues, swing, gospel, reggae, exotica, and more with horn-blasted positivity and soulful power. With curly tufts peeking out from his omnipresent knit cap, Andy Frasco is a band-fronting, songwriting party animal who turns into a swirling rock ‘n’ roll Tasmanian Devil onstage leading his U.N., not unlike Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band. From switching instruments mid-song to Frasco stage-diving into the crowd or kibitzing with them, an Andy Frasco & The U.N. show is a celebration of inclusivity and tolerance where “You do You” and “let us do us.”

The band has grown from playing bars to touring more than 250 days a year all over the country, with Frasco describing that 15-year journey on Growing Pains, the group’s landmark 10th studio album and first full-length effort since 2023’s L’Optimist, showcasing Andy’s growth as a tunesmith in his own right. The Growing Pains (Deluxe) album by Andy Frasco & The U.N. (released Jan 2026) adds six tracks to the original 2025 release.

Kitchen Dwellers continue to carve out their own lane in the world of progressive roots music, blending bluegrass, folk, and rock through psychedelic hues into a sound as expansive as their Montana home. The Bozeman-born quartet of Shawn Swain (mandolin), Torrin Daniels (banjo), Joe Funk (upright bass), and Max Davies (acoustic guitar) has grown from regional upstarts into one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking bands in modern string music.

Kitchen Dwellers have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle [2017], Muir Maid [2019], and Wise River [2022]. After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group released their latest record 'Seven Devils' in March 2024. Their catalog pairs instrumental virtuosity with emotional storytelling, an exploratory spirit, and a deep connection to the American West.

Magoo is one of the most exciting new acts in the progressive bluegrass scene. The innovative quartet from Denver, Colorado is redefining the boundaries of modern bluegrass with fearless creativity and world-class musicianship. Known for their dynamic live performances, the band delivers a powerful blend of intricate arrangements, tight three-part harmonies, and extended improvisations that bring new life to the genre. Each member brings a distinctive voice and musical strength to the project. Dobroist Dylan Flynn, winner of the 2024 RockyGrass Dobro Competition; guitarist Erik Hill, runner-up in the RockyGrass Flatpicking Contest; mandolinist Courtlyn Bills; and bassist Denton Turner. Magoo stands poised for a breakout year following first place at UllrGrass Band Competition and Clash of the Strings, second at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, and with their February 2026 debut album release What a Life capturing the group’s adventurous spirit, heartfelt songwriting, and soaring instrumental work.

