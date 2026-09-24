Andrew Hoffman: “Business School and the Noble Purpose of Markets”

About the Speaker: Andy Hoffman is the Holcim (US) Professor of Sustainable Enterprise at the University of Michigan; a position that holds joint appointments in the Stephen M. Ross School of Business and the School for Environment and Sustainability. He has published 18 books and over 100 articles/book chapters. His work has been covered in The New York Times, Scientific American, Time, Wall Street Journal, Atlantic, and National Public Radio. His books include Business School and the Noble Purpose of the Market: Correcting the Systemic Failures of Shareholder Capitalism (2025); Management as a Calling: Leading Business, Serving Society (2021), Business and the Natural Environment (2018), How Culture Shapes the Climate Change Debate (2015), and Hybrid Organizations: New Business Models for Environmental Leadership (2011).

About the series: The Waide Center for Applied Ethics Seminar Series is a forum for building community and advancing research in Applied Ethics. It encourages jargon-free and supportive discussions that will be accessible to participants with interest in applied ethics and who come from a wide range of disciplinary backgrounds. Invited speakers in the series present a work-in-progress or recently published paper on topics relevant to applied ethics. At least half of each meeting is devoted to Q&A and general discussion.