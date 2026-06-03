An Evening with Dr. Robert Livingston, Author of Play the Game. Change the Game. Leave the Game

In honor of Juneteenth, Dr. Robert Livingston returns to the Ferguson Library to discuss his latest book Play the Game. Change the Game. Leave the Game: Pathways to Black Empowerment, Prosperity, and Joy. The book has been longlisted for the Porchlight Business Book Award. The conversation will be moderated by Michael Hyman.

Harvard psychologist Robert Livingston contends that racism operates like an addiction for so many white people: hard to admit, and even harder to quit. Given their unwillingness to kick the habit, where does this leave Black people? In his book, Dr. Livingston has flipped the script, asking: How can Black people attain prosperity and peace of mind despite the enduring presence of racism?

Book sale and signing by Elm Street Books.

Registration required.

Dr. Robert Livingston is a race scholar who serves on the faculty of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He is the author of The Conversation, selected as a Financial Times Best Book of 2021 and nominated for a 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Achievement. His research has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time, Newsweek and Harvard Business Review. For more than two decades, he has been a diversity consultant to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, public-sector agencies, and non-profit organizations.