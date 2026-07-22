An Evening of Broadway Classics and Pops
An Evening of Broadway Classics and Pops
Join us at the library on Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:00 p.m. to watch original cast members of "Phantom of the Opera" Dodie Pettit and Frank Mastrone, along with musical director Galen Tate, perform another electric set. Together, they will share an evening of stories, "Phantom’s" show-stopping numbers, as well as other Broadway classics, American Songbook standards, and pop favorites.
Registration is required for this event; please register at cutchoguelibrary.org.
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main RoadCutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org