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An Evening of Broadway Classics and Pops

An Evening of Broadway Classics and Pops

Join us at the library on Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:00 p.m. to watch original cast members of "Phantom of the Opera" Dodie Pettit and Frank Mastrone, along with musical director Galen Tate, perform another electric set. Together, they will share an evening of stories, "Phantom’s" show-stopping numbers, as well as other Broadway classics, American Songbook standards, and pop favorites.

Registration is required for this event; please register at cutchoguelibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
631-687-0804
emma@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main Road
Cutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org
https://cutchoguelibrary.org