An Evening of Broadway Classics and Pops

Join us at the library on Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:00 p.m. to watch original cast members of "Phantom of the Opera" Dodie Pettit and Frank Mastrone, along with musical director Galen Tate, perform another electric set. Together, they will share an evening of stories, "Phantom’s" show-stopping numbers, as well as other Broadway classics, American Songbook standards, and pop favorites.

Registration is required for this event; please register at cutchoguelibrary.org.