An Evening at the Haunted Manor: Music for Halloween

Get ready for a hauntingly fun evening of music at First Church! Join us in the sanctuary for our Halloween concert, featuring a dramatic mix of organ music, guest vocalists, and spooky favorites from the worlds of musical theater, film, and beyond.

The evening will feature guest artists soprano Diane Phelan, tenor Brenten Megee and organist John Abdenour, along with our First Church Chamber Singers, Adult Choir, and other musical surprises.

The concert represents a homecoming for two of our guest artists. Diane Phelan is a Milford native who starred in musical productions at West Shore Middle School and Sacred Heart Academy before going on to star in several Broadway productions, most recently as Cinderella in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

John Abdenour, a renowned organist, choral conductor and composer, spent the 1990s here in Milford as Music Minister at First United Church of Christ.

The program will include music from The Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wicked, and other Halloween favorites, along with dramatic organ selections and a touch of spooky atmosphere. Expect everything from beautiful and mysterious to theatrical, playful, and just a bit eerie!

Of course, dressing up is encouraged! Whether you come in costume, or just to enjoy the music, we hope you'll join us!

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for Seniors and children under 12. More info: secure.myvanco.com/L-ZZC8/home