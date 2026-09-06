UMC Monroe is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive on Thursday, October 15, 2026 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm. We invite you to participate in this life-saving, well-known cause.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment OR download the Blood App from the Apple or Google app stores.

Each pint of blood we collect can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more -- The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.

Drive Details:

Location: United Methodist Church of Monroe, Fellowship Hall, 515 Cutlers Farm Road

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Click here to make an appointment: https://tinyurl.com/mw7arfsc

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today!

Please consider making a donation … and feel free to spread the word. It’s not every day that we do something that has such a lifesaving impact. With your help, we can do just that!

Thank you for supporting the American Red Cross blood program!

Contact: Darlene Dobler-Palin

Church Office: 203.268.8395

Click here for an event flyer: https://umcmonroe.org/events/american-red-cross-blood-drive-at-umc-monroe-fall-2026/