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America/Beautiful

America/Beautiful

America/Beautiful
Featuring Min Kwon, Pianist
Sunday, November 8, 3 PM (Doors 2 PM)
Tickets $45

America/Beautiful is a project by pianist and arts advocate Min Kwon, in which she has commissioned 76 of today’s leading composers to each compose a variation on “America the Beautiful”. Kwon’s hope is to paint a sonic picture of her adopted country in all of its sprawling complexity, and ultimately try to find the beauty at the core of the American experiment and its credo of e pluribus unum (out of many, one).

“Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful is a visionary project that speaks to the power of music to bring people together across differences. The project’s scale, imagination, and urgency are deeply human and profoundly of our time.”
– Michelle Witt, Executive & Artistic Director, Meany Center for the Arts

The Granite
$45.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/

Artist Group Info

Min Kwon
eblackburn@kanzenarts.com
https://www.pianistminkwon.com/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/