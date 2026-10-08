America/Beautiful

Featuring Min Kwon, Pianist

Sunday, November 8, 3 PM (Doors 2 PM)

Tickets $45

America/Beautiful is a project by pianist and arts advocate Min Kwon, in which she has commissioned 76 of today’s leading composers to each compose a variation on “America the Beautiful”. Kwon’s hope is to paint a sonic picture of her adopted country in all of its sprawling complexity, and ultimately try to find the beauty at the core of the American experiment and its credo of e pluribus unum (out of many, one).

“Min Kwon’s America/Beautiful is a visionary project that speaks to the power of music to bring people together across differences. The project’s scale, imagination, and urgency are deeply human and profoundly of our time.”

– Michelle Witt, Executive & Artistic Director, Meany Center for the Arts