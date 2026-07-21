Amelia Day - FREE SHOW

It took a world-shaking breakup for Amelia Day to find her true sound — and herself. She embraces the full range of her influences with "EGO TRIP," a genre-bending EP stacked high with alt-rock guitars, pop hooks, swooning keyboards, and the sharp songwriting of a lifelong storyteller. Inspired by the sudden collapse of a college romance, "EGO TRIP" finds room for anger, liberation, and healing, with Amelia nodding not only to the folk music she discovered as a child in the Pacific Northwest, but also the electrifying empowerment of her favorite 1990s frontwomen. The result is a collection of melody-driven songs that breathe new life into classic sounds, largely written in her adopted hometown of Nashville and recorded at Bear Creek Studio in her home state of Washington. With "EGO TRIP," Amelia Day creates her own geography.

"It’s at once precisely curated, each note and lyric accounted for, and eagerly committed to the maximalist extremes of whatever genre’s playground she’s found herself in." - Washington Post

"Gracing Spotify playlists with titles like 'Narnia vibes for reading,' 'goblin core' and 'sapphic songs for your talking stages,' Day's music is upfront about what it is: honest and relatable storytelling." - Inlander

"Her lyricism has done some shifting, too. Although Day still writes about love, heartbreak and the many variables of a romantic relationship, she has found herself writing about journeying into adulthood, climate change, omniscient perspectives and more. Day has also acquired a story-telling style featuring wordplay, double-meanings and rhythmic variations." - Spokesman-Review

“Embracing honesty and staying true to herself throughout these challenges has given her songs a rawness that resonates strongly with listeners — both lyrically and musically.” — Northwest Noise Magazine

"Day’s set was energetic, emotional and full of fun, just like all of her music. Wherever Amelia Day’s musical journey takes her next, I’m excited to be a fan along for the ride." - Vanderbilt Hustler