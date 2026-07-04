Amagansett Day
Amagansett Day
Tours and discussions at nine historic properties in Amagansett including Miss Amelia’s cottage, the original one-room schoolhouse, the Life Saving Station and the Stephen Talkhouse among others with special guests Hugh King, Peter Garnham and Rainbow Chavez.
Miss Amelia’s Cottage
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Amagansett Historical Association and Amagansett Village Improvement Society
9174535514
dan.mongan@gmail.com
Miss Amelia’s Cottage
Main StreetAmagansett, New York 11930
9174535514
dan.mongan@gmail.com