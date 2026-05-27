All About White Oak, Connecticut’s State Tree
All About White Oak, Connecticut’s State Tree
The white oak played an important role in our nation’s history and has contributed significantly to wildlife conservation. This presentation will emphasize the importance of this tree in Connecticut’s landscape, highlight its use by a variety of native species, define the conditions oaks need to thrive, and discuss how to perpetuate this important native species.
Virtual
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Virtual