Alice Ripley and John McDaniel in TOGETHER FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Alice Ripley and John McDaniel in TOGETHER FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Ever since her return to cabaret at the O’Neill in 2023, Tony Award winner Alice Ripley and John McDaniel have been performing together worldwide. This December, they’re bringing their unique, joyful, and perfectly festive song collection home to the O’Neill where their collaboration began. Don’t miss this splendid holiday celebration!
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
40-225
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
305 Great Neck RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
8604435378
theaterlives@theoneill.org