Albert Bouchard's Imaginos Band to Perform at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook Village (at 97 Main Street) will host LIMEHOF Inductee Albert Bouchard's Imaginos Band on Saturday, October 17th at 8pm. The LIVE music event will celebrate the release of the new album 'Imaginos IV: Rhyme of The Star Clock' and offer a unique special preview of a soon-to-be-released film based on the music. Special $25.00 concert-only tickets (no access to exhibits) are required and available on LIMEHOF’s website https://longislandmusicandentertainmenthalloffame1.thundertix.com/events/271457

Albert Bouchard and his band (Cyzon Griffin - drums, David Hirschberg - bass, Mike Fornatale - guitar, and Albert Bouchard- guitar) will perform tracks from the album as well as many classic Blue Öyster Cult songs. Right after the performance, there will be a “meet and greet” opportunity with Albert and the band for photos and autographs.

Albert Bouchard is a founding and former member of the multi-platinum, album-selling band Blue Öyster Cult. He along with the band were inducted in 2008. Best known as the driving drumming force behind classic album tracks as '(Don't) Fear The Reaper', 'Burnin' For You', 'Godzilla' and more, Albert Bouchard has spent the last several years revisiting the 'Imaginos' story by the late Sandy Pearlman and has now released his fourth album installment titled "Imaginos IV: The Rhyme Of The Starclock".