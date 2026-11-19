Explore the fascinating life of Agatha Christie with speaker William Forrester. This lecture traces her early years in Edwardian England, her two marriages, and her mysterious 1926 disappearance, while examining how she shaped the whodunit genre to become one of the bestselling authors of all time. We’ll also explore the themes of her work and the creation of her iconic characters Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.