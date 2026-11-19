Agatha Christie: Queen of Mystery
Agatha Christie: Queen of Mystery
Explore the fascinating life of Agatha Christie with speaker William Forrester. This lecture traces her early years in Edwardian England, her two marriages, and her mysterious 1926 disappearance, while examining how she shaped the whodunit genre to become one of the bestselling authors of all time. We’ll also explore the themes of her work and the creation of her iconic characters Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.
Connetquot Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Connetquot Public Library
631-567-5079
Connetquot Public Library
760 Ocean AveBohemia, New York 11716
631-567-5079