Adventureland's Annual Pumpkin Park Event to take place on October 31st

Adventureland, Long Island’s iconic amusement park, offering family fun for everyone since 1962, is excited to announce that its annual Pumpkin Park event at Adventureland (2245 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY 11735) will be from 11am-5pm on Halloween, Saturday, 10/31/26. Access is included with admission ticket purchase.

For over 35 years, our annual Pumpkin Park Halloween event has become an extremely popular family-friendly way for visitors of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit and go Trick-or-Treating along “Sweet Street” in the park. The annual event draws about 3,000 visitors. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information please visit: adventureland.us/