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Adoration - The Florence Price Guitar & Flute Project

Adoration - The Florence Price Guitar & Flute Project

Join us at Kasher Gallery & Studios for Adoration — The Florence Price Guitar & Flute Project, part of Serenade Duo’s Shining Light Series, which celebrates underappreciated historical and contemporary musical voices from around the world.

An evening of music, conversation, and creativity with flutist Michelle LaPorte and guitarist Gerry Saulter, this Concert & Conversation brings Florence Price’s music to life through the Duo’s NEW original arrangements for these two instruments.

* Enjoy a recital premiering select Florence Price works, newly arranged for flute and guitar.
* Explore the connections between her music, life, and enduring cultural significance through conversation with the Duo.
* Meet the musicians following the performance.
* Contribute to a collaborative community art project guided by visual teaching artists Christine Donnelly and Sydell Glasser, sharing the thoughts, emotions, and impressions the music inspires.

FREE Admission | RSVP at Eventbrite

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants
Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the
support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and
administered by The Huntington Arts Council.

Kasher Gallery & Studios
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kasher Gallery & Studios
(631) 990-5274
kashergalleryandstudios@gmail.com
https://www.kashergallery.com

Artist Group Info

Serenade Duo
serenadeduo@gmail.com
https://www.serenadeduo.com
Kasher Gallery & Studios
19 Scudder Avenue, Floor 2
Northport, New York 11768
(631) 990-5274
kashergalleryandstudios@gmail.com
https://www.kashergallery.com