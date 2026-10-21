Join us at Kasher Gallery & Studios for Adoration — The Florence Price Guitar & Flute Project, part of Serenade Duo’s Shining Light Series, which celebrates underappreciated historical and contemporary musical voices from around the world.

An evening of music, conversation, and creativity with flutist Michelle LaPorte and guitarist Gerry Saulter, this Concert & Conversation brings Florence Price’s music to life through the Duo’s NEW original arrangements for these two instruments.

* Enjoy a recital premiering select Florence Price works, newly arranged for flute and guitar.

* Explore the connections between her music, life, and enduring cultural significance through conversation with the Duo.

* Meet the musicians following the performance.

* Contribute to a collaborative community art project guided by visual teaching artists Christine Donnelly and Sydell Glasser, sharing the thoughts, emotions, and impressions the music inspires.

FREE Admission | RSVP at Eventbrite

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants

Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the

support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and

administered by The Huntington Arts Council.