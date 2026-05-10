Adam Tendler: Inheritances

“You will be moved, profoundly and intensely.” — The New York Times

“The biggest emotional gut punch I got from a concert all year.” — The Washington Post

After his father’s unexpected death, pianist Adam Tendler received his inheritance as a literal wad of cash in a parking lot—an encounter that became the catalyst for an ambitious commissioning project. Inviting a wide-ranging group of composers and sound artists, Tendler asked each to respond to the idea of “inheritance,” resulting in a deeply personal yet universally resonant body of new piano works.

Woven into a single intimate program, these pieces explore lineage, memory, loss, and place, forming a meditation on how we confront the past while shaping the future. Featuring commissions by Devonté Hynes, Laurie Anderson, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, inti figgis-vizueta, and others, the program reflects a striking diversity of voices and perspectives.

Produced by Liquid Music, this project earned a 2026 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and has been featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.”