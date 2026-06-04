Acoustic Jam Session
Acoustic Jam Session
This popular event is free and open to all. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability along with audience members will find a warm welcome. Come, enjoy the fun and leave with a smile.
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library
27550 Main RoadCutchogue, New York 11935
(631) 734-6360
friends@cnsfl.org