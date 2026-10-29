"A Soldiers and Sailor's Salute, A Veteran's Day WWII Era Cavalcade"
"A Soldiers and Sailor's Salute, A Veteran's Day WWII Era Cavalcade"
The Wednesday Afternoon Music Club presents its fall fundraiser, "A Veteran's Day WWII Era Salute," featuring patriotic songs, solos, and choruses in the style of a wartime radio broadcast, accompanied by virtuoso piano and organ playing. The grand finale will be the singing of all the Armed Forces anthems. Free and open to the public. Voluntary donations are appreciated for the club's scholarship program. Reception to follow.
Jesse Lee United Methodist Church
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club
2036271824
KanJWL@aol.com
Artist Group Info
kanjwl@aol.com
Jesse Lee United Methodist Church
25 Flat Rock RdEaston, Connecticut 06612
203-767-0064
kanjwl@aol.com