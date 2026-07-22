A Performance: Women in the Age of Revolution

Scholar Lakshmi Bose and classical actress Poornima Kirby present an inspiring exploration of women’s writings and conversations across the age of revolutions - a 70+ year period spanning movements in America, France and Haiti. By turns playful, touching and invigorating, this combined lecture and theatrical recitation is a thrilling ride through fiery times!

Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.