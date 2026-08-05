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A Passion for the Planet

A Passion for the Planet

Geoffrey Hudson's oratorio "A Passion for the Planet" is a work of stirring beauty and urgency, an hour-long piece for chorus and orchestra that traces a journey from gratitude through the darker truths of climate change before emerging into hope. It is a deeply affecting piece, able to bring home the grim realities of the climate crisis, while also offering comfort and inspiration.

"A Passion for the Planet" is scored for chorus of mixed voices, children's chorus, soprano and baritone soloists, and instrumental ensemble.

Are you worried about our planet? Become a part of the change! Come to Geoffrey Hudson's powerful choral-orchestral work A Passion for the Planet, an extraordinary New England tour coming in the fall of 2026.
This is more than a concert.
It is a gathering. A celebration. A call to action.

St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
Adults $25, Students $10, Children under 12 free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concerts on the Green
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org
stjohnsonthegreen.org

Artist Group Info

Concora
concora@concora.org
http://contact@concora.org
St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
16 Church St.
Waterbury, Connecticut 06702
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org
stjohnsonthegreen.org