Geoffrey Hudson's oratorio "A Passion for the Planet" is a work of stirring beauty and urgency, an hour-long piece for chorus and orchestra that traces a journey from gratitude through the darker truths of climate change before emerging into hope. It is a deeply affecting piece, able to bring home the grim realities of the climate crisis, while also offering comfort and inspiration.

"A Passion for the Planet" is scored for chorus of mixed voices, children's chorus, soprano and baritone soloists, and instrumental ensemble.

Are you worried about our planet? Become a part of the change! Come to Geoffrey Hudson's powerful choral-orchestral work A Passion for the Planet, an extraordinary New England tour coming in the fall of 2026.

This is more than a concert.

It is a gathering. A celebration. A call to action.

