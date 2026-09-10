A Hard Day’s Night (1964) Screening

This exuberant 1964 romp follows The Beatles through 36 hours of life at the height of Beatlemania. Director Richard Lester captures John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s cheeky Liverpudlian wit as they dodge screaming fans and race around London. Featuring songs like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “If I Fell,” A Hard Day’s Night is a time capsule from a moment when the Fab Four captured the hearts of the world. This screening is part of a new educational partnership between Fairfield University and the British Film Institute.

In partnership with the British Film Institute, Fairfield University will host a series of four films showing how two British legends who emerged in the 1960s—James Bond and The Beatles—transformed Britain's imagearound the world.

The first film Goldfinger (1964) features Sean Connery as Bond on Sept. 17, followed by A Hard Day’s Night (1964) on Oct. 7, Thunderball (1965) on Nov. 23, and Help! (1965) on Dec. 15.

Each screening will be preceded by short introductory videos from BFI scholars, followed by a Q&A session with Fairfield University’s Jay Rozgonyi, instructor in the Film, Television, and Media Arts program. Join us for a journey through the sights, sounds, and contradictions of 1960s Britain.