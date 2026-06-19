Step into the world of the American Revolution on July 5, 2026, 12 – 4 p.m., during “A Day in the Revolution at Pardee-Morris House.” Reenactors from the 54th Regiment of Foot—a rousting band of Redcoats—will return to the site of the Morris house which was burned to the ground by the British during their raid on New Haven on July 5, 1779. (There’s no telling how the local 6th CT Regiment will respond to the Brits returning… ) Weather updates for the this free NH250 event will be posted on FB/IG and newhavenmuseum.org.

“A Day in the Revolution at Pardee-Morris House” will provide a full afternoon of revolutionary fun. The 54th Rgt. will demonstrate the life of a British soldier, showcasing traditional drills and demonstrating the firing of muskets. The regiment’s18th-century “surgeon” will demonstrate his skills, helping visitors gain new appreciation for 21st-century medicine!

Reenactors from the 6th CT Rgt. will set aside any remaining animosities while they showcase their own traditional drills, and the cleaning and firing of muskets. A lieutenant will detail the contents of a continental soldier’s knapsack, and kids can join in a mock drill with wooden muskets.

Visitors are welcome to bring picnics and chairs. The Inferno Apizza truck will also be onsite, and snacks will also be available for purchase

Steve Salisbury, proprietor of the Big Bear Trading Company, will set up shop as an 18th-century sutler, selling to modern-day visitors some of the tools, trinkets, eating utensils, and miscellaneous goods that were popular in the 1700s.

Visitors may also tour the PMH Colonial Herb Garden. University of Connecticut-certified Master Gardener Giulia Gambale will invite guests to touch and smell clippings of herbs and discuss their use during colonial times.

The Second Company Governor’s Foot Guard will perform spirited fife-and-drum music throughout the afternoon. Visitors will also enjoy crafts, creating lavender sachet bags and paper tri-corn hats. Colonial games for all ages will include rolling hoops, graces, and cup-and-ball.

In 1779, British Major General William Tryon led 2700 soldiers in raids on the port towns of New Haven, Fairfield,Westport and Norwalk, Connecticut. “A Day in the Revolution at Pardee-Morris House” is the first in the “1779 British Raids,” event series (July 5-12, 2026), a collaborative effort by the New Haven Museum, Fairfield Museum, Westport Museum for History and Culture, and Norwalk Historical Society to commemorate the historic raids. The “1779 British Raids” events will allow the public to follow in the footsteps of British forces and discover the stories of how each town fought back.

New Haven Museum thanks the Society of the Cincinnati in the State of Connecticut for supporting the program, and WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.