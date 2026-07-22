A Brief History of Acting: From Ancient Greek to Modern Day
A Brief History of Acting: From Ancient Greek to Modern Day
This lecture by Michael Langlois traces the evolution of Western acting styles. How did we go from the presentational styles of Ancient Greek Tragedies to the "Methos" of Modern acting? Michael Langlois is a performer, lecturer, and storyteller with decades of experience on stage and off.
Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org