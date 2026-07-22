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A Brief History of Acting: From Ancient Greek to Modern Day

A Brief History of Acting: From Ancient Greek to Modern Day

This lecture by Michael Langlois traces the evolution of Western acting styles. How did we go from the presentational styles of Ancient Greek Tragedies to the "Methos" of Modern acting? Michael Langlois is a performer, lecturer, and storyteller with decades of experience on stage and off.

Go to the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Ridgefield Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org