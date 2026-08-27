6-Week Playwriting Workshop with Gail Kriegel

Dates: Saturdays (9/12/26 - 10/17/26)

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

This workshop invites writers to bring in outlines, drafts, or completed works for a play or musical to share and develop in a lively and supportive environment. Through a collaborative, peer to peer process and guided feedback we’ll explore what works - and what doesn’t work - on the stage. The class will also include cues on structure, character development, dialogue, stage directions, pacing, beats, subtext and the role of the playwright in production. Above all, this workshop fosters an encouraging and creative environment.

About Gail

Gail Kriegel’s play CRACKED OPEN, was produced Off-Broadway at Theatre Row and was a finalist for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Drama. She wrote the book, lyrics, and music for SWEETEE, which ran Off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre in New York and was the recipient of an Audelco Award. On the docudrama SEVEN, Gail collaborated with six other award-winning playwrights including Anna Deavere Smith and Carol Mack. The play, translated into 35 languages, has been performed throughout the world in colleges, community and commercial theaters. Gail’s play ON THE HOME FRONT, a prestigious Rockefeller Foundation Awarded work has been produced in regional theaters, including most recently at Washington DC’s National Black Theatre. It was also chosen for THE ARCHIVES at Lincoln Center. With composer Curtis McKonly, Gail is presently working on RAINBOW JUNCTION, an operetta for Young Adults.