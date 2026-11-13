54th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show
54th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show
A juried exhibit featuring more than 150 local and renowned artists. Hanging gallery and virtual gallery open to the public during Library business hours. Saturday, December 5th – Sunday, December 13th. All works are for sale. The library retains a 35% commission on the sales. Modern, traditional, paintings, sculpture, drawings. Something for everyone at various price points.
The Mark Twain Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Mark Twain Library
(203) 938-2545
askus@marktwainlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
lisag@marktwainlibrary.org
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding RoadRedding, Connecticut 06896
2039382545
elaine@marktwainlibrary.org