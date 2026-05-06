This festival features fine contemporary hand-made crafts in jewelry, wearable and decorative fiber, glass, furniture and housewares, pottery, and much more, all available for purchase.

Local gourmet food store and caterer, Aux Délices will be serving food outdoors for the Bruce Café.

Event Details:

Hours: 10am–5pm

Takes place rain or shine.

Parking is available at the Island Beach lot, Steamboat Road, and Museum Drive.

Admission for the 41st Annual Outdoor Crafts Festival is $15 and covers both Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. Admission is free for museum members and children under 5. Admission includes festival entry and museum access.