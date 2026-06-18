2026 Summer Gala Honoring Andrea Grover

Join us for Guild Hall’s Summer Gala on Friday, August 7, 2026, celebrating the arts and the community that sustains them. The Gala will feature our galleries and gardens, culminating in dinner and dancing on our beautifully appointed grounds.

Guests will enjoy an exclusive first look at two landmark exhibitions, Ross Bleckner: Never The Less and Eric Freeman: The Volume of Color, featuring luminous abstract paintings by two artists who had a deep artistic and personal connection. Ross Bleckner, a Guild Hall Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award recipient (2000), has a long and meaningful relationship with our institution.

This year, we are honored to celebrate Andrea Grover on her 10th anniversary as Executive Director. Through her visionary leadership, Guild Hall has expanded its role as a dynamic cultural institution, championing ambitious artistic programming while guiding the transformation of our campus into a state-of-the-art home for creativity.