2026 Clothesline Art Sale

The Clothesline Art Sale is one of the most beloved and affordable art traditions in the Hamptons since its inception in 1946. For 80 years, it has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here. Throughout our history, great artists such as Alfonso Ossorio, James Brooks, John Little, Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, and Elaine and Willem de Kooning have shared their talents to support Guild Hall in this unique annual fundraising effort.

Art lovers everywhere will flock to Guild Hall looking for their next masterpiece. Works range in price from $75 to $3,500, with all proceeds split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall.

This year, Clothesline will be held in the galleries and in front of Guild Hall.